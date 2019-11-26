|
|
BRITTON - William Arthur Smith, age 86, of Britton, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Ridgeway Twp., the son of the late Earl and Mildred (French) Smith. On April 4, 1959, at the St. Dominic Catholic Church in Clinton, he married Patricia Mae Frolich and they have shared 60 years together.
William graduated from Britton-Macon High School in 1952 and went to work at Baldwin's Hardware in Tecumseh until 1964. William owned Smith's Friendly Service in Britton from 1964-1968. He then went to work at the Milan Federal Correctional Facility until his retirement in 1988 and was on the board of the Milan Prison Credit Union. He was a volunteer on the Ridgeway Fire Department. After he retired, he worked part-time at the Britton Grain Elevator. William enjoyed many hobbies, duck, deer and turkey hunting, woodworking, camping, golfing and bowling. He loved to watch any sporting event, especially Michigan football, the Detroit Lions and the Red Wings.
Besides his wife, Patricia, William is survived by his daughters, Teresa (Robert) Spence of Britton, Amy (Luis) Hernandez of Canton and Laura (Jim Frayer) Preece of Britton; a brother, Gale Smith of Britton; a sister, Sharon Smith of Tecumseh; five grandchildren; Cory (Emily) Spence, Kristin (Jake) Williams, Justin Preece, Jordan Hernandez, and Tyler Hernandez; three great-grandchildren, Haley and Alyssa Spence and Lanie Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Maynard and a sister-in-law, Suzanne Smith.
Visitation for William will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Deacon Jim Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgeway Twp. Fire Department, or to Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019