William B. McLeskey Jr.
1968 - 2020
ADRIAN - William B. McLeskey Jr., age 70, of Adrian passed away on July 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1949, in Russellville, Ala., to William Sr. and Agnes (Kelsoe) McLeskey. He married Joyce E. Bowen on Aug. 17, 1968, in Adrian and she survives. William worked for Brazeway as an engineer, retiring in 1993. William enjoyed home remodeling, golfing and cooking.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, William is survived by a son, Chet (Lori) McLeskey of Jackson; a daughter, Kristi (Paul) Galvan of Adrian; three grandchildren, Payton (Jacob) Frantz, Brianna McLeskey, and Kyla McLeskey; a great-grandchild, Jamie Paul Frantz; a brother, Larry (Kay) McLeskey of Adrian; and two sisters, Brenda (Larry) Lacy of Adrian and Faye Landis of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sue French, Shirley Johnson, Audrey Cole and Michael McLeskey.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a service at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
