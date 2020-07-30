MADISONVILLE, Tenn. - William "Bill" Braun, age 77, of Madisonville, Tenn., formerly of Blissfield, passed away June 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Marie Braun, daughter Ann Santana and son Larry Braun.

Bill loved deer hunting with his son, his cats and making birdhouses. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Michigan and was retired from the Chrysler Jeep Corp., in Toledo as a millwright.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis (Colby) Braun, son and daughter-in-law Wayne and Sandy Braun, Alma, Mich.; daughters and son-in-laws Tammie and Terry Henry of Adrian, Shellie and Chris Patty of Maryville, Tenn; a sister Shirley Brubaker of Blissfield; a brother and sister-in-law Joe and Cheryl Braun of Morenci, a lot of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Amboy Township Cemetery, 2650 Co. Road S, Metamora, Ohio.

Due to the virus pandemic, please wear a mask. Food will be served at the Jasper Bible Church, 8230 S. Adrian Highway, Jasper, following the burial service.

