DALLAS, Texas - William "Bill" Carter, age 97, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Adrian, Mich., passed away March 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Dallas.
Bill was born Sept. 29, 1921, in Indianapolis, Ind., to George and Marrine Carter. Bill is survived by his children, JoAnne Mouer, Don Carter (Susan Gianndta) and Brian (Marianne) Carter; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He grew up in Indianapolis and attended the University of Indiana Music College. He served from 1942 to 1945 as a technical sergeant in the Army Air Corps. He was stationed at Gunter Field in Montgomery, Ala., and became a member of the post military band. He met many famous actors and musicians of the time, including Bob Hope, Tommy Dorsey, Frank Sinatra and Gene Tierney. He also played music in VA hospitals to help in wards of shell-shocked soldiers.
He married his first wife, Toni, on Dec. 12, 1942. After the war, Bill moved to Adrian, Mich., and raised a family. He worked at the Adrian State Bank and later retired from Thompson Bank in Hudson.
He and his second wife, Lois, moved to Florida, settling in Sarasota. He was busy all through the years with his first love, music. In the Adrian area he had his own dance band that played at the Wamplers Lake pavillion. He later formed the Ventures in Jazz group. He was also the choir director for 28 years at the First Baptist Church of Adrian. In Florida he played with the Jazz Ambassadors big band, the Skyliners band and the Suncoast Concert Band. He arranged his own music for trombone and piano.
Bill was preceded in death by his wives and a son-in-law, Vic Mourer.
A memorial visitation took place on Saturday, March 14, at the Manasota Memorial Park in Sarasota, Fla.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019