William D. "Billy" Hendershott


1957 - 2019
William D. "Billy" Hendershott Obituary
ADRIAN - William "Billy" D. Hendershott age 62, of Adrian, died December 26, 2019. He was born April 11, 1957 in Adrian, to William and Annabel (Waltz) Hendershott. Billy was on staff at Underwood Nursery for over 20 years and enjoyed all aspects of the landscaping business and especially loved the tree farm where he rode his "buggie" and was boss over everybody. His patience, determination, kindness and golden heart created a gift that only God could conceive. Billy loved being social and was admired by all that came in contact with him. Billy brought so much peace to everyone that he touched with his beautiful infectious million dollar smile.

Billy is survived by a brother, Raymond Hendershott and 2 sisters, Janet Hendershott and Diana (David) Patterson. He was deeply loved by the Underwood family, Mary "Susie", Sally (Rick), EJ, Mark (Sarah), Kyle (Nicki), Alina, Jacob (Kayla) and several nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Shirley Welch and nephew, Christopher Young.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Greg Burdine officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to The Hope Community Center in Adrian. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
