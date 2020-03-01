Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Lenawee County Memorial Gardens
Tecumseh, MI
William D. Hunter


1936 - 2020
William D. Hunter Obituary
MAUMEE, Ohio - William D. Hunter, age 83, formerly of Adrian and currently of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at the Lutheran Village of Wolf Creek.

"Bill" was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Tarrytown, N.Y., to William and Nancy Hunter. He also previously resided in St. Petersburg, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Elkhart, Ind. He was employed with the Ford Motor Company in Saline for more than 24 years before retiring.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his stepsons, Robert and Ralph Garland. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Gloria (Patricia Crandall) Hunter and Crystal Hunter; grandson, Joel Hunter; stepson, Mark Garland; and stepgrandson, Lance Crandall.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lenawee County Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.

To leave a special message for William's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
