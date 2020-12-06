ADRIAN - William E. "Bill" Preston, age 98, of Adrian passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born on May 8, 1922, in Tipton to Edwin F. and Flora (Olsen) Preston. Bill graduated in 1939 from Onsted High School and went on to serve his country during World War II in the United States Navy. From June 1942 through December 1945, Bill was stationed in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippine Islands.
On Oct. 7, 1946, Bill married Mae Bohlke, and they shared 34 years together before her death on Oct. 24, 1980.
Bill was a tool and die maker for 30 years, retiring in 1984 from Bohn Aluminum in Adrian. He also enjoyed farming. Bill attended Fellowship Bible Church and Faith Baptist Church for many years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Doris (Charlie) Ostrander of Onsted and Joyce (Doug) Chase of Adrian; six granddaughters, Julie (Tim) Bock, Jana (Kevin) Collier, Wendy (Jon) Danna, Casey (Troy) Stevenson, Kelly (Chad) Whelan and Kristin (Cory) Henline; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mae; and one brother, Robert Preston.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery with military rites being conducted by Durkee-Seager American Legion Post No. 550.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. For those unable to be present, a livestreaming of the service will be accessible from Bill's tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com
, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.