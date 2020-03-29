|
|
DEERFIELD - William "Bill" E. Zilke, age 72, of Deerfield passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1947, to Stacy and Thelma (Teal) Zilke in Deerfield. Bill was a graduate of Deerfield High School and went on to serve his country with the United States Navy and was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. Bill retired from farming several years ago.
He is survived by brothers, Tim Zilke of Leesburg, Va., and Tom (Vicki) Zilke of Milan, Mich.; sisters, Nancy Malecki of Suttons Bay, Mich., and Gwen (Gary) Straughan of Lake Park Fla.,; nephews, Scott, Terry and Ben Zilke; nieces, Karen Gardner, Diane Luxhoj, Shannon Ellis, and Kate Zilke; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Stacy and Thelma; brother, David; niece, Jennifer; and his "namesake", Grandpa Bill Zilke.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Bill's life at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020