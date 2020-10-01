PALMYRA - William Frank Ludolph, age 83, of Palmyra passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, at Spectrum Lakeside Hospital in Niles, Mich.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield with a scripture service beginning at 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests will be permitted in the building at any given time and masks are required.
A funeral mass will be held for William's family at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Light of Christ Catholic Church in Blissfield, with the Rev. Jeff Poll officiating. A burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Adrian.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children Hospital or the Light of Christ Parish. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.