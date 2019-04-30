|
ADRIAN - Dr. William Gilkey died peacefully on April 26, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1927, at Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Hazel Carter Gilkey and Robert McCall Gilkey. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1945 and Westminster College in 1950 after serving briefly in the Navy in 1946. William "Bill" attended University of Pennsylvania Medical School then moved to Detroit in 1954 for his internship and residency at Henry Ford Hospital.
On Aug. 9, 1952, Bill married Ruth Slosser. In 1958 they moved to Adrian, Mich., where he served the community as an OB-GYN for 40 years. He delivered nearly 7,000 babies and served as president of the Lenawee County Medical Society. He donated his medical services at local free community clinics for decades. Bill was a member of the Adrian Board of Education from 1969-75, serving a term as president ('72-'73).
Bill generously supported the arts and international humanitarian relief. He and his wife enjoyed travelling globally, visiting many far-flung places. In addition to the home in Adrian he and Ruth built, Bill's favorite places were the French River in Ontario, Canada, and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.
He cherished his extended community of treasured friends with whom he lunched, read books, travelled and exercised. His final years were filled with gratitude and appreciation of family, friends, and special caregivers who provided extraordinary support after Ruth's death in 2015. He is survived by his four children, Lyn Drennan (John Drennan), John Gilkey (Stephanie Gilkey), Ann Gilkey (Jay Erickson) and Laura Gilkey (Nick Bergman); his grandchildren, Katy (Scott), David, Lisa, Elizabeth, Sarah, Alex, Sam, Zoë, Josh and Andi; and his great-grandchildren, Lou and Jamie.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian.
