|
|
TECUMSEH - William Herbert Osburn, Jr., age 71, of Tecumseh, passed away April 26, 2020, at home with his loving wife at his side.
Bill was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Tecumseh, the son of William Herbert and Kathleen (Powell) Osburn, Sr. On Aug. 30, 1969, he married Roxie Ostrander at the Tecumseh Baptist Church and she survives.
He was a 1966 graduate of Tecumseh High School and went on to further his education graduating from Adrian College. He worked for Tecumseh Products and retired from the Ford Motor Company as a supervisor after 35 years of service.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020