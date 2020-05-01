Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for William Osburn, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Herbert Osburn, Jr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Herbert Osburn, Jr. Obituary
TECUMSEH - William Herbert Osburn, Jr., age 71, of Tecumseh passed away April 26, 2020, at home with his loving wife at his side.

Bill was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Tecumseh, the son of William Herbert and Kathleen (Powell) Osburn, Sr. On Aug. 30, 1969, he married Roxie Ostrander at the Tecumseh Baptist Church, and she survives.

He was a 1966 graduate of Tecumseh High School and went on to further his education graduating from Adrian College. He worked for Tecumseh Products and retired from the Ford Motor Company as a supervisor after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding around the farm on his tractor.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Leslie (Brent) McDonald and Lisa Osburn; grandchildren, Danielle (Jeff) Winzeler, Dakota McDonald and Loudon Osburn; great-granddaughter, Maddisyn; brothers, Tom Osburn and Steve (Leslie) Osburn; stepfather, Lawrence Kopke; stepsisters, Kathleen and Sharon; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Private services will be held at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh for the immediate family. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the American Heart or .

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -