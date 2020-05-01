|
TECUMSEH - William Herbert Osburn, Jr., age 71, of Tecumseh passed away April 26, 2020, at home with his loving wife at his side.
Bill was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Tecumseh, the son of William Herbert and Kathleen (Powell) Osburn, Sr. On Aug. 30, 1969, he married Roxie Ostrander at the Tecumseh Baptist Church, and she survives.
He was a 1966 graduate of Tecumseh High School and went on to further his education graduating from Adrian College. He worked for Tecumseh Products and retired from the Ford Motor Company as a supervisor after 35 years of service.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding around the farm on his tractor.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Leslie (Brent) McDonald and Lisa Osburn; grandchildren, Danielle (Jeff) Winzeler, Dakota McDonald and Loudon Osburn; great-granddaughter, Maddisyn; brothers, Tom Osburn and Steve (Leslie) Osburn; stepfather, Lawrence Kopke; stepsisters, Kathleen and Sharon; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Private services will be held at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh for the immediate family. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the American Heart or .
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 1 to May 2, 2020