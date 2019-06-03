|
|
ADRIAN - William Joseph Buffinger, age 66, of Adrian died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be private in Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 3 to June 4, 2019