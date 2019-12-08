Home

William Kruse Jr.


1935 - 2019
William Kruse Jr. Obituary
MORENCI - William Kruse, Jr., 84, of Morenci died early Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon, Ohio.

He was born Nov. 19, 1935, in Seneca Township to William O. and Mamie A. (Powelke) Kruse. On Jan. 25, 1959, he married Barbara Jane Roth in Seneca Township, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, William is survived by sons, Jack (Peggy) Kruse of Wauseon and Dale (Dawne) Kruse of Richlands, N.C., and two granddaughters, Taylor and Kailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Louise Kruse, Bessie Yenor, Emma Johnston, Ellen Wilson and Marie Plummer, and brothers, John Kruse and Carl "Shady" Kruse.

A funeral service for William will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with the Rev. William VanValkenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, also at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of William can be made to the Morenci American Legion or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
