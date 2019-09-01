|
|
ADRIAN - William M. Carey, age 83, of Adrian passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1936, in Adrian to Louis M. and Marcele M. (Laberdie) Carey. He was a graduate of Adrian Catholic Central High School. On Sept. 14, 1957, in Adrian he married Nancy Marie Darling, and she survives. Bill worked for Consumers Power Co. as a lineman, retiring in January of 1998. He was a member of St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church, currently Holy Family Catholic Parish. Bill was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and enjoyed hunting, golfing, storytelling, and playing cards, especially euchre.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by four sons, Stephen Carey of Ypsilanti, Thomas Carey of Britton, Paul (Ellen) Carey of Grand Haven and James (Tricia) Carey of Adrian; four daughters, Kathleen (Steven) Gerber of Saline, Anne (Robert) Mills of Harrisville, Mich., Mary (Kent) VandeVrede of Spring Lake, Mich., and Christine (Scott) McConnelee of Naples, Fla.; two sisters, Patricia Sattler of Reno, Nev., and Kathleen (Charles) Urban of Palmyra; 27 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Louis, Philip and Robert Carey; and two sisters, Mary Tester and Frances Gower.
Per Bill's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation for Bill will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the liturgy at Holy Family Catholic Parish/St. Mary's Church, Adrian, with Fr. Mike Newman as Celebrant.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ancient Order of Hibernians or to Holy Family Catholic Parish/St. Mary's Church, Adrian. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019