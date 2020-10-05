TECUMSEH - William "Bill" R. Shiels, age 87, of Tecumseh passed away Oct. 3, 2020.
He was born July 16, 1933, in Tecumseh, the son of J. Harvey and Alvina (Lorenz) Shiels. On Oct. 12, 1956, he married Carole Loveland in Ridgeway. She survives.
Bill was veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of the Church of God, Adrian.
Bill was retired from Simplex Industries, Adrian, with 29 years of service.
In addition to his wife, Carole, Bill is survived by his children, Mary K. Bradish and John (Debbie) Shiels; grandchildren, Brian, Bambie, Danne and Kim; nine great-grandchildren; and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and sister, Mary Harriott.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Franklin Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, with military honors provided by the Tecumseh American Legion and the Tecumseh VFW.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, preceding the service.
