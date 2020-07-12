1/1
William Richard "Bill" Cook
1935 - 2020
ADRIAN - William (Bill) Richard Cook, age 85, of Adrian went to Heaven on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.

He was born on Feb. 9, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Joseph Cook and Elizabeth (Yenke) Cook. On July 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Nancy Joan Winters in Adrian. She preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 1997.

William served in the National Guard for five years, worked for Tecumseh Products as a computer programmer for seven years and was the data processing manager at Brazeway for 22 years. He also was the owner and operator of Good News Services for 10 years. His sharp, quick-witted mind amazed all those who knew him.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, William also loved Berean Baptist Church, where he was a member and deacon for many years. He held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those he met. William enjoyed ministering to residents in the local nursing homes, working with the teen boys in Boys Brigade, and working with the educationally challenged class at Berean Baptist Church. He was a big Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers play baseball. He also enjoyed softball, bowling, camping, vacationing with his family and family get togethers.

William is survived by his children, Douglas (Denise) Cook of Adrian, Cathy (Don) Beam of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, Dan (Randi) Cook of Lakeville, Mass., Bill H. (Michele) Cook of Adrian, Sue (Bob) Wilbar of Adrian, Patty Cook of Adrian, and Tim (Amy) Cook of Adrian; 15 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; and a stepbrother, David (Julie) Wendel of Howell, Mich.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter (Kari Beam) and a grandson (Kelvin Cook).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian and Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church in Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Rogers officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be watched by going to www.bereanofadrian.org. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tract Ministry at the Berean Baptist Church, Adrian. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
