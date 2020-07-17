1/
William "Rick" Commenator
1949 - 2020
IRON RIVER - William "Rick" Commenator, age 71, husband of Mary Blackmore Commenator, of Iron River passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UP Health System-Marquette.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.

Interment was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery. At the request of the family and the funeral home, masks were required and social distancing was respected. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Wildlife Unlimited Youth Hunt, UW Organ and Tissue Donation, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of William "Rick" Commenator online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.
Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
