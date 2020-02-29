|
HUDSON - William S. Milligan, age 78 years, of Hudson passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Hudson, the son of Sidney L. and Lela E. (Miller) Milligan. He graduated from Pittsford High School in 1959. Bill married Sally A. Marry on Nov. 19, 1960, in Hudson. He enjoyed hunting, mowing and caring for the farm and especially watching his sons and grandchildren participate in sporting events and school functions. His greatest joy was raising his four boys and watching them raise their families. He was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. Bill will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He retired from General Motors in 1998 after 33 years of dedicated service to the security department.
In addition to his wife, Sally, Bill is survived by their four sons, Rick (Carolyn) Milligan of Hillsdale, Tabb (Tammie) Milligan of Holland and twins, Brent (Sue) Milligan and Brad Milligan, all of Hudson; nine grandchildren, Abbie (Lance) Fansler, Emily (Rufus) Pool, Katelyn (Ryan Boden) Milligan, Nicole Milligan, Luke (Leah) Milligan, Logan Milligan, Taylor (Cayla) Milligan, Drew (Charlye) Milligan and Cassee Milligan; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Wilma (Merlin) Mowery of Clinton; two sisters-in-law, Valinda Milligan of Pittsford and Carol Weaver of Hudson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Milligan; his sister, Ercel, and her husband, Bob Julian; and his brother-in-law, Jack Weaver.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Pittsford Wesleyan Church in Pittsford with the Rev. Douglas Plunkett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Private interment of his ashes will take place at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorials are suggested to the Pittsford Wesleyan Church. Envelopes will be available at the church and also at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020