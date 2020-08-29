ADRIAN - William "Bill" Smyth of Adrian passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home with loved ones.Bill was self-made, talented and witty. He had a rare curiosity that most people are not brave enough to possess. He was always learning new talents and skills. Bill could fix anything - "Where there's a Bill - there's a way."Born in Canada, he moved to the U.S. and became a U.S. citizen, and served in the Canine Unit of the U.S. Army during WWII. After returning from duty in the Pacific he fell in love with and married Alice, whom he shared his life with for 65 years. He was an accomplished watercolor artist and pilot and also enjoyed hunting, sailing, golfing and wine making.After retiring from Merillat Industries as director of advertising, he and his lovely wife, Alice, traveled the world and spent summers on Lake Michigan with family and friends.Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Alice, and his son-in-law, John Baker.He is survived by his three children, Kim (John) Baker, Mike (Kate Riley) Smyth and Karen Smyth. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Haley Baker, Jonathon Baker, Stacy (Todd) Sullivan, Harley Crabbe and Connor Crabbe.