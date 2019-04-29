|
ROME TWP. - William "Bill" Southard, age 88, of Rome Township, Adrian, went to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Margaret, on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Bill was born on Sept. 17, 1930, to Ivan and Linnie (Robinson) Southard. Bill lived his whole life on the farm working beside his father and then his children. Being a farmer was Bill's second love.
On Dec. 20, 1954, he married the love of his life, Margaret Sammons. Together they had two children, David and Cathy. Bill adored his wife until the day he died. Margaret preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2013. He graduated from Onsted High School in 1947. Bill proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, having been stationed in Germany. He was a member of Onsted American Legion Durkee-Seager Post #550. He was also a member of the Lenawee County Farm Bureau. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor which he kept right up to the time of his passing.
Bill is survived by his son, David (Phyllis) Southard, and daughter, Cathy (Keith) Snyder. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, which brought him much joy and lots of smiles. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister, Jean Blum.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at North Rome Cemetery, Rome Township, Lenawee County, Mich., with William D. Southard officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the Onsted American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550. Family and friends are welcomed to join in a celebration dinner following the graveside service at the farm.
The family would like to thank Great Lakes Hospice for helping to keep Bill's wishes of staying home. All gifts can be donated to Great Lakes Hospice or to the Onsted American Legion in honor of Bill Southard.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019