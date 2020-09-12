GLENDALE, Ariz. - William "Bill" Taylor Jr., age 62, passed away at his home in Glendale, Ariz., on Aug. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on Oct. 5, 1957, in Adrian to William "Bill" Taylor Sr. and Patsy Ann Ballard. Bill was married to the love of his life, Johnnie Taylor, for 32 years. She survives.
Bill had three children, Jamey Canady, Jimmy (Deborah) Taylor and Terre (Bryan) Rizsak; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and 11 siblings as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Michael Taylor and Elizabeth Stout; and daughter, Jamey Canady.
Bill had a long career as an electrician and was a devout motorcycle enthusiast. He was loved by all that knew him.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life followed at his home in Arizona on Aug. 30, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared to Johnniet134@gmail.com
