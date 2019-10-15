|
ONSTED - William Verl Miller, age 73 of Onsted, passed away Oct. 10, 2019.
William (Bill) was born Oct. 6, 1946 in Tecumseh, the son of Charles and Arlene Miller. He graduated from Onsted High School in 1965 and married Sally Pollock later that year. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam conflict and upon completion of his service was honorably discharged at the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. During his time in the service, Bill became close friends with a special man, Tom McGonnell and his wife Sheila and have remained close friends.
Throughout the years, Bill contributed to his community by starting Lenawee Therapeutic Horse Riding, was part of the Sand Lake Fire Department for 18 years, a member of the Lenawee County Sheriff Mounted Divisions for many years, started and ran the Onsted High School Equestrian Team for 32 years and was chairman of the equestrian MIHA district 10 for 30 years. Bill had many close friends (considered as family). He was a determined, hard working man who had high achievements. He made an impact on many leaving us many fond memories.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sally, of 54 years; children, Jay Miller and Scott (Mary Jo) Miller; adopted (favorite) son, Tommy (Brenda) Whitehead and their daughter, Montana; grandchildren, Colton (Brittany), Kyle, Devon (Esli), Justin and Morgan Miller; also Ashley (Eric) Melchert, Kenny Brokaw (Mary Caitlyn Burnham) and great-grandchildren, Cayden, Isabell, Skyler and Debbie MIller.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Tom McMichael officiating. Military honors will follow by the United States Marine Corp. honor team and the Onsted American Legion. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon, preceding the service at noon. Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Lenawee Therapeutic Riding. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019