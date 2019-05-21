|
TECUMSEH - Wilma Jean Partridge, age 80, of Tecumseh passed away May 19, 2019.
Jean was born Aug. 27, 1938, in Adrian, Mich., the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth (Stanley) Echelbarger. She had a love of farming, but most of all her goats. Jean was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed.
Jean is survived by her children, Carey (Nancy) Partridge, Chris (Debra) Partridge, Butch (Hila) Partridge and Penny (Tsugi) Komata; brother, Bill Echelbarger; sister-in-law, Linda Echelbarger; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cindy Jones; and brothers, Dick, Bob and David.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2019