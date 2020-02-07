|
|
CLAYTON - Wilma Jeanne Baker, age 92, of Clayton died peacefully, Feb. 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 10, 1927, in Addison to Rudolph and Milda (Strobel) Burke. She graduated from Addison High School in 1945 and from Jackson Business College in 1947. On Aug. 10, 1953, she married Royce Baker at the Somerset Congregational Church. She was a member of the Clayton United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the Clayton Community Club. Wilma enjoyed traveling, dancing and sewing.
She is survived by four sons, Wayne (Barbara) Baker of Mattawan, Mich., Blaine (Barbara) Baker of Clayton, Kim (Donna) Baker of Clayton and Dean (Antonia Boström) Baker of London, England; a daughter, Marsha (Michael) Hoffman of Clinton; a brother, Walter (Patricia) Burke of McGregor, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Royce, and parents.
Visitation for Wilma will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bob Dister officiating. Burial will be in the North Dover Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Clayton United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity, or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020