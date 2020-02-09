|
|
MORENCI - Wilma June Gould, age 79, of Morenci passed away early Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.
She was born June 1, 1940, in Lebanon, Mo., to Calvin and Nora (Teague) Henson.
A funeral service for Wilma will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Wilma can be made to ProMedica Hospice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020