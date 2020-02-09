Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
Wilma June Gould


1940 - 2020
Wilma June Gould Obituary
MORENCI - Wilma June Gould, age 79, of Morenci passed away early Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born June 1, 1940, in Lebanon, Mo., to Calvin and Nora (Teague) Henson.

A funeral service for Wilma will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Wilma can be made to ProMedica Hospice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
