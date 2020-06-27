TUCSON, Ariz - Wilma Lou Young, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020, after a five-year battle with leukemia. She was born Nov. 5, 1936, in Blissfield Township, to Maynard and Beulah Fisher. She married Richard (Dick) Samuel Young in August 1958. He preceded her in death in 1991.
After earning her master's degree in education, Wilma spent many years as a reading consultant to schools in Frankenmuth. She was an active 4-H leader and accomplished seamstress. Scores of women credit her with their basic sewing skills! She also passed on her exceptional and prolific cookie baking skills to her family.
In 1976, when Wilma encountered health challenges, she and Dick packed up the family and relocated to Tucson, Arizona. There, they both became dedicated oil painters and enjoyed traveling, camping and the outdoors.
Wilma was a competitive, fierce card player. She loved spending time with friends at book club, card clubs, bible study and bird watching. She was an active member at Dove of Peace Lutheran church.
Wilma's greatest joy was her family. She was always grateful that her two granddaughters, Brittany and Robyn Young, lived nearby and she could cheer them on at activities and support them in all of their interests.
Wilma faced significant health challenges for most of her life, but met every adversity with courage and grace. She never wanted to slow down or miss out and her optimism gave her the determination to keep participating in life with enthusiasm and joy.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Julie Young; her son, Ross (Leslie) Young; her granddaughters, Brittany and Robyn Young; her brothers, Jay Fisher, Robert (Marylou) Fisher, Roger (Geri) Fisher and her sister-in-law, Kay Fisher.
Wilma is predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Young; her parents, Maynard and Beulah Fisher; her brother, Lawrence Fisher and her sister-in-law, Vonda Fisher.
With uncertain circumstances due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
Donations:
• Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85704 https://www.doveofpeacetucson.org/donate/
• The American Cancer Society, https://tinyurl.com/CancerSocietyDonate
• Other valued organizations
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.