ADDISON - Yvonne Jane Fowler, age 80, of Wheatland Township, Addison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
She was born on May 26, 1940, in Hillsdale to Harmon and Ruth E. (DeCamp) Daniels. Yvonne married Lloyd V. Fowler on April 6, 1957, in Jerome, and he survives.
She was raised in the Jerome area. She earned her GED and her high school diploma from Paw Paw High School in 1977. Yvonne was a hotel maid and a cook at Hillsdale Hospital and various nursing homes. She was a member of the Navy Wives Club, and she enjoyed cooking and baking cookies. She was a member of the Rollin Center United Methodist Church in Manitou Beach.
Surviving besides her husband, Lloyd, are three sons, Lloyd Vern (Mary Lou) Fowler of Fredericksburg, Va., Robert Paul Fowler (and his significant other, Suzette Termote) of Jerome and Douglas Clark (Wendy) Fowler of Addison; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and her step-father, Paul Raper.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Dibble Cemetery, Wheatland Township, Addison, with Pastor Bob Dister officiating. Private visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.
Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Social distancing will be followed.