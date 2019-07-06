|
ADRIAN - Yvonne Marie (Johnson) Black, age 64, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Yvonne was born on March 5, 1955, in Tecumseh to Richard W. and Ellen R. (Burkett) Johnson. She graduated from Tecumseh High School with the Class of 1973, and worked for many years at Manchester Plastics.
On Sept. 14, 1990, Yvonne married James Black in Toledo, Ohio, and they shared over 28 years together. Yvonne enjoyed playing euchre and was a serious bingo player. She was a member of the Tecumseh First United Methodist Church.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, James; sons, James (Jimmy), David (Dora), Timmy (Tammy), Billy (Phyllis) and Kenny; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Richard B. (Darlene) Johnson; and brother-in-law, Ralph (Doug) Randolph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Ellen Randolph and Valorie Gubbe; and nephew, Douglas Randolph.
Funeral services for Yvonne will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the family to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 6 to July 7, 2019