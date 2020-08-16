1/1
Zachary Heinz Szeve
ROLLIN TWP. - Zachary Heinz Szeve, age 21, of Rollin Township, Hudson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 9, 2020, at Michigan Medicine Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Zachary loved SpongeBob, Jesus, camping, doing art work, music, gardening, school, doing chores, animals, hanging out in the barn with the guys, his family and friends, and being "Uncle" Zach. Despite his physical limitations and health challenges, he fully enjoyed and loved life.

He was a student at the Trenton Hills/Porter Center in Adrian, where he was going to graduate this year.

Surviving are his parents, Jina Marowelli-Czapiga (Cory) and Scott Szeve (Beth); his sisters, Aimee Kurutz (Ryan), Candice Szeve and Erika Prock (Todd); his brothers, Joe Szeve (Erin) and Tanner Marowelli (Ashley); nieces, Cameron, Alley, Ava, Alivia and Ada; nephews, Heinz, Carter and Braxton; grandpa John and grandma Marilyn Jenkins; grandma Pam Szeve; grandpa Mark Czapiga; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandma Linda Moore, grandpa Ron Szeve, aunt Kelly Szeve-Bell and grandma Barb.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Rollin Baptist Church in Rollin with the Rev. Ken Nichols officiating. This will be an outdoor event, so please bring your lawn chairs if you wish to and dress casual. A luncheon will follow the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rollin Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
