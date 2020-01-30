|
|
|
HOLDEN AGNES Passed away peacefully at Willowbrook Care Home on
24th January, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother, grandmother
and great grandma.
The family have stated that the wearing of black clothing at the service is not necessary.
The requiem mass will take
place at St Gregory's R C Church, Blackpool Road on
Friday 7th February at 12.00pm followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020