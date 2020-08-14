|
|
|
WALLACE AGNES Peacefully in Brookside Care Home, on 10th August 2020, Nan, in her 101st year has been reunited with her dearly beloved Tom.
Loving mum to Terry and Clem, Mother in law to Jean and Janice and loving Nan to Shona, Steven, Natalie, Jodie and Gareth. Great Nan to Nicole, Caitlyn, Kiera, Edward and Henry and
Great, Great Nan to Millie.
She was a loving friend to Jim, Rachel and Phil.
A Private funeral service is to take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 20th August at 10am.
All further enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
179 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA.
Tel:01772 698236.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020