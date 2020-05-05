Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Barnes

Notice Condolences

Alan Barnes Notice
BARNES On 29 April 2020
peacefully at
St Catherine's Hospice
ALAN
Aged 80 years
Beloved husband of
Josie (deceased),
much loved father to
Duncan, Derek & Craig,
respected father in law to
Sarah, Maria & Karen,
dearly loved grandad to
Archie (deceased) & Martha,
brother to Jack (deceased)
& Russell, brother in law
to Dorothy (deceased) & David.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 14 May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House &
St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -