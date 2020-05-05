|
|
|
BARNES On 29 April 2020
peacefully at
St Catherine's Hospice
ALAN
Aged 80 years
Beloved husband of
Josie (deceased),
much loved father to
Duncan, Derek & Craig,
respected father in law to
Sarah, Maria & Karen,
dearly loved grandad to
Archie (deceased) & Martha,
brother to Jack (deceased)
& Russell, brother in law
to Dorothy (deceased) & David.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 14 May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House &
St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 5, 2020