Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Alan Johnson Notice
JOHNSON On 16th March 2020, in hospital,
on his 78th birthday,
ALAN
The dearly loved husband and best friend of Deborah, loving father of Stephen and Samantha,
very proud and devoted grandad to Amelia, Hannah, Lucas and Holly and a good friend to many.
A Celebration of Alan's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Thursday 26th March at 1.00p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Heartbeat' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
