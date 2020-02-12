|
|
|
JONES Alan Passed away in Chorley Hospital on 3rd February 2020, aged 72 years.
Loving husband of Audrey,
loving Dad of Gary
and Tony, and Father-in-law to Becky. Devoted Grandad to Michael, Sam, Jacob and Joel.
We have no words -
our hearts are broken.
Love you forever Jonesy.
Funeral service and
committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday, 20th February at 10.45am. Family flowers only
by request please.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020