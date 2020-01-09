|
|
|
KERSHAW Alan Passed away peacefully at
Paradise House Care Home,
Leyland with family by his side
on 31st December 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Sylvia.
Much loved dad of
Tracy and Marie.
Dear father-in-law of
Rob and Chris.
Much loved grandad of Georgia,
Rebecca, Jack & Ryan.
Loved and remembered always
Funeral service and committal
will take place at Charnock
Richard Crematorium at 3.30pm
on Friday 17th January 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired to
'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Funeral Directors
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Rd,
Leyland. PR25 2EL
Tel - 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 9, 2020