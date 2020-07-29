Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Alan Mattinson

Alan Mattinson Notice
MATTINSON On 20th July 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
Alan Walmsley
Aged 92 years.
The beloved husband of Joan,
loving dad to Lee, Neil and Keith,
much loved father in law of
Pauline, Vicky and Louise,
devoted grandad to Sam, Laura, Joanne, Jamie, Ben, Neve, Abby and Laya, great grandad to Isla.
'Forever in our hearts'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at Charnock
Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 29, 2020
