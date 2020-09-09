|
|
|
Newsham Alan Passed away peacefully
on August 26th, 2020 at
Trinity Hospice, aged 76 years
Dearly loved husband of Maria,
loving Dad of Debbie, Wendy, Mandy, Alan & Glenda.
Much loved grandad &
great grandad.
Service at Freckleton Parish Church on Tuesday 8th September at 11am followed by Cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham.
Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2020