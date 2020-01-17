Home

Alan Sherrington

Alan Sherrington Notice
SHERRINGTON We are sad to announce
Mr. ALAN SHERRINGTON
passed away peacefully on the
4th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Alan was a loving husband of Joyce, devoted father of Ian, special grandad to William and Matthew, respected father-in-law to Maria, treasured brother to Eileen (deceased) and uncle to John and Stephen.
'Alan will be sadly missed by his ever loving family and friends.'
'Goodnight and God bless.'
A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will take place at Preston Crematorium, at 12.00 noon on Saturday the 25th January.
Family flowers only, donations to support a Puppy to guide the blind may be made, if wished.
(cheques should be made payable to "Guide Dogs").
Please pass donations to:-
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020
