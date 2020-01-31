|
|
|
Sherrington Alan Alan's family would like to
express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions
of support, sympathy as well
as their many generous
donations to support the training of a puppy to guide the blind.
We also express our sincere thanks to the carers at Masterstaff and Riverside Medical Centre for their diligent and sympathetic care of Alan over recent years.
Grateful thanks are extended to the Reverend Christopher Nelson for a thoughtful and comforting sermon and to members of Lostock Hall Memorial Band for accompanying Saturday's service to celebrate his life.
Our appreciation is also extended to Martin's the Funeral Directors for their professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020