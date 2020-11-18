Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Alan Smith

Alan Smith Notice
SMITH ALAN Of Ribchester.
Died peacefully at home on
5th November, aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Barbara,
dearly loved father of
David and Jonathan.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 19th November at 10:45am, with restricted
numbers to family due to
current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made to either 'Cancer Research U.K'
or 'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -