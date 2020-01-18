Home

SULLIVAN Alan Aged 75.
Died peacefully in hospital on
15th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Eileen
and dearly loved dad of
Helen, Richard and David.
Will be loved and remembered always.
Funeral service at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Thursday 23rd January
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 18, 2020
