WOODS On 13th May 2020 in the Royal Preston Hospital,
ALAN WINSTON
aged 77 years.
Soulmate and loving husband of Pat, fantastic Dad to
Ian, Derek and Shirley,
dear Father in Law to Dee and Peter, much loved grandad to Rowan. Rosie. Heather,
Libby, Bronwen, Milly and Seamus. Loving brother of David, Philip and Marion and brother in law
to Sandra and Linda.
He was loved by his many nieces and nephews and his many friends and work colleagues.
Due to current circumstances, family only at the service which will take place on the 8th June at 1p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'
would be appreciated c/o
Martins Funeral Directors
733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020
