YATES Passed away peacefully on Monday 16th November and of Ashton in Makerfield
Alan Douglas Aged 83 years
The beloved husband of the late Norma, loving father of Sandra, Paul and Ian, much loved grandad and great grandad, treasured brother in law, father in law, uncle and friend.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st December in
Holy Trinity Church, North Ashton at 10.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium
Family flowers only donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Fund c/o the family

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020
