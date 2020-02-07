|
|
|
CUDWORTH Alastair Robert
"Cuddy" Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 27th January 2020,
aged 48 years.
The much loved husband of Amanda and a dedicated fire fighter for over 26 years.
Alastair also played for Whittle Wanderers Football Club
before becoming the
subsequent manager.
He will be sorely missed by all
of his family and friends.
Alastair's funeral service
is to be held at Charnock
Richard Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 2.30pm.
Donations are welcome and will benefit The Fire Fighters Charity and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare, 45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 3LT
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020