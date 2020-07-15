|
|
|
HARDMAN Albert Served the Royal Navy in WWII
Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
10th July, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Vivian, loving father of Geraldine and Allen, father in law of Christopher and Sylvia, darling grandad of Paul (deceased), Kathryn, Mary, Jayne and great grandad of Lauren, Charley, Taylor, Olivia-Jayne,
Leon and Summer.
The funeral service will take place at Grimsargh Parish Church of
St. Michael on Tuesday 28th July
at 10:45am, prior to a private
family committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
'Help for Heroes'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 15, 2020