SLATER Albert Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 8th of July, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Lorna.
Dearly loved dad of Darren and Mandy, father in law of
Michelle and Fran.
Precious grandad of Melissa, Chloe, Ella and William.
At rest.
Private Funeral Service at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 14th July at 9.30am.
Family flowers only donations may be sent to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road Penwortham
Tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2020
