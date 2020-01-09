|
|
|
TAYLOR Alfred Roger
(Roger) Former teacher at
Seven Stars Primary School.
On 30th December 2019
at his home aged 76 years.
Friend of all his neighbours.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 20th January at
11.30am. No flowers please,
any donations if desired will be
gratefully received on behalf
of Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Director,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 9, 2020