|
|
|
NUTTALL (née Higginson)
ALICE Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 17th January, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Gordon,
loving mother of
Michael and Denise,
much loved nanna to
Danielle, Samuel and Antonia
also great nanna to Spencer.
Cherished memories,
forever in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place
at St Matthew's Church,
New Hall Lane on
Thursday 30th January at 1.30pm,
followed by interment at Preston Cemetery. Donations, if so desired, to 'The Babybeat Appeal.'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020